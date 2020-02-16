Man caught short in King's Lynn bus shelter

A Downham man with outstanding court fines of £5,500 has upped it further after getting caught short while drunk in Gaywood.

Shane Lee Wilson was urinating in a bus shelter in Lynn Road when he was spotted by a police sergeant.

The incident happened just after 10pm on December 21 last year, Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday.

Prosecutor Eleanor Sheerin said the officer was responding to a report of a disturbance in Sandringham Road when he spotted Wilson.

“The defendant looked round to see what vehicle was approaching,” said Miss Sheerin.

“He still had his penis in his hand, which any member of the public could have seen.”

She added that the officer noted Wilson, 25, was “clearly intoxicated” and was arrested.

The defendant, of James Scott Close, Downham, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Wilson, who was unrepresented in court, told the bench that the police had beaten him up and he had photos of the bruising.

He was advised to take up any complaint with the police.

The court was told that Wilson had 52 previous convictions covering 102 offences and his fines account stood at around £5,500.

He was fined a further £40 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge.

