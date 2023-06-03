A Lynn man refused to take a breathalyser test after swerving in and out of a road on a mobility scooter.

Robert Vincent, 35, of Dawber Close in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted to the offence of refusing to provide specimen for analysis.

It comes after an incident on the afternoon of April 20 when Vincent was seen on Austin Street in Lynn driving in and out of traffic on a mobility scooter.

Vincent was seen swerving on a mobility scooter on Austin Street in Lynn

Prosecutor Stephen Munton said: “Officers were not impressed by his manner of driving and asked him to stop, but he kept driving.”

The court was told a police officer got out of the car and the defendant began to shout and swear at him.

Officers reported seeing cans of beer in the front basket of Vincent’s mobility scooter and he was asked to conduct a breathalyser test.

Initially, Vincent refused but eventually he gave a reading of 92mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit to drive any motorised vehicle is 35mcg.

Vincent had a number of offences to his name, including several of being drunk and disorderly, but no previous driving-related convictions.

Mitigating for him was Alison Muir, who said that he was using a mobility scooter because he had a slipped disc and had a drinking problem.

Ms Muir said: “He has been working with CGL (Change Grow Live charity) for some time but has stopped engaging as much because his grandfather who he was very close to has died.

“This was a trigger for him to drink again.

“He has learning difficulties because he cannot read and write and his parents have taken on caring for his three-year-old son.

“He’s lucky he has a family that keeps an eye on him.

“He has a contract to pay off the mobility scooter for three years, so he’ll have to keep paying for that when he’s disqualified from driving.”

Ms Muir explained that Vincent plans on engaging with CGL again in the future.

Before being charged, Vincent met with probation officer Lewis Spicer who advised magistrates to include alcohol rehabilitation in his sentencing.

“We spoke about Mr Vincent’s mental health, he said that he suffers with anxiety and ADHD and is getting help for that,” the officer said.

“My proposal is to impose a 12-month community order, a six-month alcohol requirement course and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

“There is also a workshop once a week in Lynn for alcohol use that I think he would benefit from.”

Magistrates, led by William Hush, agreed with Mr Spicer’s recommendations and disqualified Vincent from driving any motorised vehicle for 18 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £50 in court costs.