A man who was seen swerving along a road heading towards Lynn's Hardwick roundabout was more than twice the drink-drive limit.

David Harper, 35, pleaded guilty to the offence of driving a vehicle above the specified alcohol limit at Lynn's Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Serena Berry told magistrates that Harper had been seen swerving along the A149 heading towards Lynn on Monday, January 23.

The incident happened at Lynn's Hardwick roundabout

Officers followed the Grey BMW that Harper was driving to the Hardwick roundabout where he was seen veering to the edge of the road, heavily breaking and going through a large pothole.

Police pulled him over, where he explained that he had just bought the car that day and was heading towards Hunstanton.

A roadside breathalyser test was conducted where a reading of 80mcg per 100ml of alcohol was in his breath, the legal limit being 35mcg.

Harper has a criminal record of six convictions, including another drink-driving case dating back to 2010.

His solicitor, Ruth Johnson said that Harper, of Banks End, Huntingdon, had recently suffered two family losses and that he had been using alcohol to cope.

"He's turned back to drink, but he is working with CGL [Change, Grow, Live, a charity which helps people with substance misuse] and is in therapy," she said.

Magistrates banned Harper from driving for 20 months, which can be reduced upon completion of a course.

He was also fined £369 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge fee of £148 and court costs of £105.