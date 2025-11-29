A man who fled across a supermarket car park to evade police capture was caught with bags of cocaine.

Anthony Morgan, 21, of Mill Gardens in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to possession of the Class A drug.

Police received reports of two men causing damage on Gaywood Road on Sunday, August 31.

Anthony Morgan tried to evade police capture by fleeing across the Aldi car park in Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

When officers arrived, they asked Morgan to stop, at which point he fled across the car park of the nearby Aldi on Queen Mary Road.

Morgan, who has a previous conviction for cannabis possession, was apprehended, and a search revealed five bags containing cocaine.

Prosecutor Wendy Davidson told magistrates it was a ”relatively small amount”, estimated to be worth between £20-£40.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said the ordeal was “an experiment” for Morgan.

“Someone had introduced him to the drug, and he was caught,” he said.

“He realises that it was a very bad mistake and it has not been repeated.”

Mr Sorrell explained that Morgan is currently unemployed and relies on benefits.

“He suffers with autism and ADHD and therefore is not in a position to work,” he said.

“He now knows that the taking of drugs with his disabilities and medication don’t go together.”

Magistrates handed Morgan a fine of £120. He will also pay a victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £55.

The cocaine will be forfeited and destroyed.

