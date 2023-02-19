A court has heard how a man who was caught with cannabis in a popular pub has planned to give up drugs.

Ewan Tomlinson, 21, of Sir Lewis Street, Lynn pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled drug at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Colette Harper told the court that on Wednesday, November 23 last year, Tomlinson was at the Globe Hotel pub in Lynn where he was searched at around 7pm by security.

It happened at Wetherspoons pub and Globe Hotel in Lynn

Tomlinson admitted to security that he had the cannabis, which valued at around £75.

"There is one previous conviction which is drug-related," said Ms Harper.

Mitigating for Tomlinson was George Sorrell, who said that Tomlinson was planning on giving up drugs due to finding out he is soon to become a father.

"He needs to get a job and lead a good life for his baby and not be having to pay for drugs and court fines," said Mr Sorrell.

"I hope on this occasion you take in his remorse."

Tomlinson was fined £100 for the offence and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and court costs of £50.