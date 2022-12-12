A man appeared in court after being found with cannabis at a pub in town.

Marek Trojanowski, 42, of Morleys Leet, Lynn, pleaded guilty to the offence in Lynn's Magistrate Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Emma Pocknell told the court that when attempting to enter the Eagle pub in Lynn, Trojanowski was denied entry.

The drug was found by staff and the police were called.

Trojanowski said that he had found the cannabis, put it in his pocket to show a friend and was going to throw it away.

He was found owning a class B drug back in 2021.

Trojanowski was unrepresented in court, and when the magistrates asked if he had anything to say, he said: "No."

He was then fined £266 with an added victim surcharge of £106 and court costs of £145.

Chair of the magistrates William Hush said: "We have noted your previous conviction with the same offence."