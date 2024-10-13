A new father admitted two drug offences when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Jordan Lawson, 26, of Lowfields in Lynn, admitted possession of cannabis and possession of 1.26g of cocaine at his previous address on Portland Street. The offences were committed on January 4.

Asif Akram, prosecuting, told magistrates that Lawson was stopped by police under the Misuse of Drugs Act and was found with the cocaine.

Jordan Lawson appeared in court on Thursday

A search of the Portland Street address revealed a further quantity of cocaine and some cannabis.

In an interview, Lawson told officers both drugs were for his personal use.

George Sorrell, mitigating, said that at the time Lawson’s girlfriend was pregnant and was staying away from home. She is “anti-drugs” and does not like them anywhere near her.

However, while she was away, Lawson had some friends around and they had brought the drugs with them - which is how he ended up with them.

Mr Sorrell said: “Thanks to an alert policeman he was found in possession. He immediately admitted to them. Since then the baby has arrived and is now 15 weeks old.

“He and his girlfriend have been rehoused with the baby in Lynn and he is now looking at things differently and he is determined to be a better person.”

Magistrates fined Lawson £80 for the cannabis offence, £120 for the cocaine matter, and ordered him to pay £40 costs and an £80 victim surcharge.

The drugs are to be forfeited and destroyed.