A man who was found with cocaine and cannabis in his pockets on a night out in Lynn initially approached the police to make a coplaint about somebody else.

Julian Drew, 34, was in the West Norfolk area at the time setting up marquees’ at Sandringham, but found himself at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He admitted to having in his possession 0.48g of cocaine and 3.3g of cannabis.

Julian Drew was found to have 0.48g of cocaine in his possession. Picture: iStock

Prosecutor Abdul Khan said that during the early hours of May 7, Drew flagged down officers to make a complaint about another person on Norfolk Street in Lynn.

Drew was drunk at the time and was warned by police to leave the scene for a reason that wasn’t explained.

However, Drew was later arrested for being drunk and disorderly – this charge has since been dropped.

When taken into police custody, officers found a bag of white powder and cannabis in Drew’s pockets.

Drew, of Philip Close, Melksham in Wiltshire, has a number of previous convictions including six drug related convictions.

In mitigation, Elizabeth Symonds said that Drew was working for a marquee company in Sandringham at the time.

She also said that Drew had the drugs for personal use and had a cannabis habit.

“He says the cannabis helps him with his ADHD,” said Ms Symonds.

“He was going to take the cocain but didn’t get round to it due to his arrest.”

For having cocaine, a Class A drug in his possession, Drew was fined £40.

He was also given a 12 month conditional discharge for having cannabis and was ordered to pay court costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £26.