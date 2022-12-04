A Lynn man was twice caught with a class B drug in his possession after police spotted he had white powder on his face.

Jake Archer, 24, of Shiregreen, appeared at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday following both incidents which happened just over a week apart.

Prosecutor Lily Orr told the court that on Monday, July 18, officers were on patrol in Lynn when they saw Archer with white powder on his nose.

Police then found a bag of ketamine in his trouser pocket.

Later, on Tuesday, July 27, police spotted Archer acting suspiciously in Lynn and found a wrap of ketamine weighing 28.31g.

Archer fully admitted to the possession of the drugs and said he is addicted to ketamine.

Mitigating for himself, Archer said: "There's not much to say, but I'm getting help from CGL."

Chair of the magistrates William Hush said: "I understand it's not going to be an easy fight for you."

"It's good that you're getting help."

Archer was fined £160 with an added victim surcharge of £64 as well as court costs of £50.