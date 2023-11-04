A painter who was caught at a football field with a knife in his pocket has narrowly avoided prison.

Arturs Kozuls, 37, of Broom Close in South Wootton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted having the blade in a public place.

Prosecutor Sarah Fiddy said that on September 30, police arrested Kozuls on unrelated matters and asked him if he had any weapons on him.

Police found Kozuls on a football field in South Wootton. Picture: Google Maps

Kozuls admitted to having a locking knife in his pocket, and told officers that he was wearing his fishing jacket and didn’t realise the knife was there.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said that Kozuls had left the house after a disagreement with his wife.

Mr Sorrell said: “That was his first big mistake that day.

“He found himself in a situation where he had to get out of the house to cool off. Without thinking, he picked up his fishing jacket and went to a nearby park to watch the football.”

The solicitor added: “He normally only wears it for fishing. But he was not fishing, he was watching football – that was his biggest regret.”

Mr Sorrell explained that Kozuls moved to the UK from Latvia three years ago and was a man of previous good character with no convictions.

Magistrates handed Kozuls a 12-week prison sentence, but suspended it for 12 months – meaning he will not face custody.

He was also ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work, and will pay £145 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £154.