Man cautioned after alleged assault on King's Lynn supermarket worker

A man has been cautioned after a supermarket staff member was allegedly assaulted in Lynn at the weekend.

Officers were called to reports a staff member at the Food Warehouse on the Hardwick Retail Park was assaulted at 1.35pm on Saturday.

Nathan Muttock, assistant store manager at Food Warehouse, said a customer had been abusive to his colleagues after being told of the store’s current ‘maximum of two items of each type’ policy when trying to buy more than the limit.

Mr Muttock said he tried to de-escalate the situation, but the customer became “more irate” and, after cancelling his transaction, he allegedly threw a punch at his face.

“My main concern is that my colleagues are OK, rather it be me than them,” he added.

A man, aged in his 40s and from the Hunstanton area, was arrested in connection with the incident and has since accepted a caution.

