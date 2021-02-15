Home   News   Article

Man cautioned after armed police respond to North Lynn incident

By Lynn News Reporter
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 10:22, 15 February 2021
 | Updated: 10:25, 15 February 2021

A man has been cautioned after armed police attended an incident in North Lynn on Friday afternoon.

Police say officers were called by paramedics to Sir Lewis Street at around 3.40pm over concerns for the safety of a man who was said to be a distressed state.

Armed units were among those to respond and the incident was resolved around 50 minutes later, when officers entered the address.

Police Officers from the Armed Response Unit were in attendance. Picture: Ian Burt. (44401470)
A Norfolk Police spokesman today said the man, in his late 20s, was taken to hospital but later left without undergoing treatment.

He was subsequently arrested in Burkitt Street during the early hours of Saturday on suspicion of possessing cannabis and criminal damage.

The spokesman said he was questioned at the police investigation centre at Saddlebow and cautioned for drug possession. No further action was taken on the criminal damage matter.

Sir Lewis Street was blocked by emergency vehicles. Picture: Ian Burt. (44401471)
