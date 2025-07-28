A man who has been charged with outraging public decency in a town park has been bailed.

Police received reports of a man laying naked in The Walks, in Lynn, at 1pm on Saturday.

Officers arrested Vygantas Zilinskis, 32, and took him to the town’s police investigation centre for questioning.

Officers received reports of a man laying naked in The Walks. Pictures: Google Maps

Zilinskis, of Goodwins Road in Lynn, was subsequently charged with committing an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner.

He has since been bailed with strict orders not to return to the park or any children’s play area, or to be drunk in a public place.

He is due to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 26.