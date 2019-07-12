Man charged following death of King's Lynn teenager released on bail

A man charged in connection with a disturbance that led to the death of a Lynn teenager has been released on bail.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, died in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, two days after suffering serious head injuries in an incident on Saddlebow Road, South Lynn.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, South Lynn, was remanded in custody by magistrates in Norwich on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the incident.

But an application for bail has been granted following a hearing at the city's crown court today.

Russell, who is charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, is next due to appear in court on August 7.

Meanwhile, police have also confirmed that a post-mortem examination found that Reece had died as a result of severe head injuries.