A man from Lynn was arrested at the weekend on suspicion of supplying cocaine.

Tyler Doran, 28, of Somersby Close has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, concerned in the supply of cannabis and refusing to provide a sample for a drugs test.

He was arrested on Sunday and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning, he has been remanded in custody.

Doran is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today.