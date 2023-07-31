Home   News   Article

King’s Lynn man Tyler Doran charged with supplying cocaine and cannabis

By Lucy Carter
Published: 12:15, 31 July 2023

A man from Lynn was arrested at the weekend on suspicion of supplying cocaine.

Tyler Doran, 28, of Somersby Close has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, concerned in the supply of cannabis and refusing to provide a sample for a drugs test.

He was arrested on Sunday and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning, he has been remanded in custody.

Doran is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today.

