A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision on the A47 which resulted in the deaths of three people.

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a white Vauxhall Mokka and black BMW X5 near to the Constitution Hill roundabout in North Runcton at 7.40pm on Sunday (January 15).

Aurelijus Cielevicius, of John Street, Lynn, has been charged with three counts of death by dangerous driving today (Tuesday, January 17).

A man has been charged with death by dangerous driving following the deaths of three people in Lynn, photo: Stock Image

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court later today.

Emergency services were on scene but the three occupants of the Vauxhall Mokka, two aged in their 40s and one in their 20s, were pronounced dead by paramedics.

The A47 was closed for a period of time while the incident was being dealt with.

Cielevicius was arrested yesterday (January 16) on suspicion of death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident and was questioned at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.