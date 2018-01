A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a series of arson attacks in Fakenham.

Stuart Steele, 24, of no fixed abode, appeared before magistrates in Norwich yesterday accused of four counts of arson.

He is also charged with criminal damage, attempted theft and possession of an offensive weapon.

All of the alleged offences are said to have been committed between last Wednesday, January 3, and Saturday, January 6.

Steele has been bailed to return to court in April.