A man has been charged with arson and shoplifting after a fire was started in a set of public toilets in Lynn.

A sleeping bag was stolen from a shop on New Conduit Street during the afternoon on Sunday. A short time later, a fire was started in the public toilets in the Baker Lane car park.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested in connection with this, and was taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

Daniel Askew, 35, of no fixed address in the Swaffham area, has now been charged with arson not endangering life and shoplifting.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and has been bailed to appear again at the same court on January 18.

