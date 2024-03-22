Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

King’s Lynn man charged with assault and engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 10:14, 22 March 2024
 | Updated: 10:18, 22 March 2024

A man from Lynn has been charged with assault.

Alan Taylor, 53, of Wimpole Drive, South Wootton, was charged with one count of assault by beating in Lynn on October 29, 2023.

He has also been charged with one count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour between January 1, 2020, and October 29, 2023.

King's Lynn Police Station
King's Lynn Police Station

He has been released on police bail to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 25.

Courts Crime Kings Lynn Lynn News Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE