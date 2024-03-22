A man from Lynn has been charged with assault.

Alan Taylor, 53, of Wimpole Drive, South Wootton, was charged with one count of assault by beating in Lynn on October 29, 2023.

He has also been charged with one count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour between January 1, 2020, and October 29, 2023.

King's Lynn Police Station

He has been released on police bail to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 25.