A Lynn man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was left fighting for his life following a stabbing in Hunstanton.

Police were called to Elizabeth Close at 4.45pm on Tuesday following reports of the incident.

Neil Donkin, 41, of Saddlebow Road in Lynn, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Elizabeth Close in Hunstanton. Picture: Google Maps

He was remanded in custody and was set to appear in court today.

It comes after emergency services, including paramedics, attended the scene and a man in his 40s was taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hopsital, and later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He was taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A woman in her 30s was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and assaulting an emergency worker. She has since been released on bail until September 19.