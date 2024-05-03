A North Lynn man has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and actual bodily harm following two incidents in the town.

It comes after an incident on Loke Road on Saturday, April 13 and on Norfolk Street on Sunday, April 14.

A man in his 30s was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted rape and sexual assault and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Lukasz Haraszczuk is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court after being charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and actual bodily harm in Lynn

Lukasz Haraszczuk, 39, of Stag Place, North Lynn, has since been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today.

Haraszczuk has been further remanded until his next court appearance on May 31 at Norwich Crown Court.