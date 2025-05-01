A man is due in court this morning accused of stealing thousands of pounds worth of mobile phones from a Lynn store.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with one count of burglary after allegedly stealing £7,000 worth of electronic devices from a shop in the Vancouver Quarter at around 5am on Wednesday.

Police were called a short time later when a member of the public noticed that the glass door was smashed.

The break-in took place at a shop in Lynn's Vancouver Quarter. Picture: Google Maps

The man was later arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of burglary. He was initially taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station and later transferred to Lynn’s Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been remanded in custody and is due at Norwich Magistrates’ Court this morning.