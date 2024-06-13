A man appeared in court this week charged with drug offences in North Lynn.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested after the police spotted a suspicious car on Columbia Way last Saturday.

Officers found a quantity of cash and drugs at a nearby address, and the man was later charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

A man has been charged with drug offences in Lynn. Picture: iStock

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on July 8.