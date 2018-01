A man is due to appear in court this morning accused of grooming offences following a disturbance in Swaffham at the weekend.

Police have announced they have charged Adam Greenacre, 35, with three counts of attempting to groom a girl under the age of 16.

He also faces a single charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a girl under the age of 16.

Greenacre, who is said to be from the Swaffham area, is due to appear before magistrates in Norwich later.