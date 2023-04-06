A man who has been charged with multiple rapes and sexual offences has been remanded in custody.

Johnathan Hutton, 39, of Campus Way, Lincoln, was arrested on Saturday and was taken to Lynn's Police Investigation Centre.

Hutton has been charged with eight counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

Johnathan Hutton is due to appear in Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 2. Picture: iStock

The charges relate to a series of incidents reported by four victims which date back to 2003 and the most recent being February 2023 across Norfolk, Cheshire and Lincolnshire.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 2.