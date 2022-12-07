A Lynn man is set to appear in court after allegedly spitting at a child and a woman in her 40s.

It follows two separate incidents in Norfolk Street between 1.20pm and 1.40pm on Monday.

The victims and suspects were not known to each other and the incidents left the victims feeling "distressed but unharmed."

The incidents took place on Norfolk Street in Lynn

Mehmet Bugdaci, 23, of Norfolk Street, was arrested in Chapel Street on Monday afternoon and was taken into Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has subsequently been charged with two counts of assault, and another of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour in Lynn on the same day.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Lynn's Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Darryl Grief at King’s Lynn police station on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.