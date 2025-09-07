Less than a month after being arrested at a popular festival, a man chucked paint over a woman’s garden during a rage-fuelled episode.

Billy Marranzini, of Coulton Close in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly - as well as causing criminal damage.

Magistrates heard that on Friday, July 11, at Festival Too, the 31-year-old was spotted by police acting in a “confrontational way”.

Billy Marranzini was arrested at Festival Too

He was swearing loudly while holding a can of alcohol, and refused to adhere to a dispersal order requiring him to leave the area. He was subsequently arrested.

Four weeks later, Marranzini unexpectedly attended the home of a woman who he was completing gardening work for.

The woman told him that they “needed to talk”, to which he replied: “That’s it, you’re going to start having a go at me and all.”

Marranzini then picked up a can of paint from the ground and threw it, alongside other items in the garden, causing damage.

In a victim personal statement, the woman said she had known him since he was a child, and “always had a soft spot for him”.

However, she was left “heartbroken” by what had happened, as they had a good relationship beforehand.

The offence placed Marranzini in breach of a conditional discharge handed to him by Norwich Crown Court last year.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson said: “He has come to court and held his hands up.”

She explained how Marranzini had not been at Festival Too for more than five minutes before police spotted him, and he recognised his behaviour was “not appropriate”.

“He was just trying to have a good evening with his friend,” the solicitor added.

For the second offence, she told magistrates Marranzini has a “short fuse” and knows it was “not the right way to behave”.

He was released on unconditional bail, and is set to appear at Norwich Crown Court in October to be sentenced - but an exact date has not been confirmed.