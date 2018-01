A man collapsed at Sandringham yesterday, while the Queen and other members of the Royal Family were attending church.

Emergency crews were called to the estate at around 11.50am on Sunday after a man, believed to be in his 60s, was taken ill close to the St Mary Magdalene Church, where the regular weekly service was taking place.

An East of England Ambulance spokesman said the man was assessed at the scene but did not need to be taken to hospital.