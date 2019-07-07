A man is critically ill in hospital following a disturbance in South Lynn during the early hours of this morning.

A second man has been arrested and remains in custody, police said a short time ago.

Officers were called to Saddlebow Road at around 3.30am today by a resident who reported that a number of people were fighting in the street.

A police cordon around the scene of the incident

A man, believed to be in his late teens, was found in the road with head injuries and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. He is said to be in a critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in nearby Wisbech Road and was taken to the Police Investigation Centre at Saddlebow, where he will be questioned later.

A cordon is in place around the scene and Saddlebow Road is currently closed at its junction with Metcalf Avenue.

Anyone who may have seen what happened, or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact Lynn CID via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 56 of July 7.