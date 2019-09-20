A 20-year-old man from North Lynn has admitted taking online payments for goods and then cutting communications with the buyers.

Shane Kenneth Cook was paid £100 by one man and £60 by another, Lynn Magistrates’ court heard yesterday.

They were payments for remote control goods which he’d advertised for sale on a Facebook page.

The hearing was told that Cook asked for the money to be paid by PayPal Friends and Family service in order to avoid charges but once this had been done he blocked the two buyers from contacting him.

They both traced his email address and reported the incidents to police.

Each of the fraud offences took place between October 1 and 31 last year and pre-dated a 10-month prison sentence for possession of weapons offences imposed last November.

District Judge Noble told Cook: “I’ve taken into account that you have been into prison after these offences and I’m pleased that you’re showing promise with the terms of your licence.”

Cook, of Coulton Close, was ordered to pay £160 compensation and £85 costs. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.