Man dead after suffering medical emergency at King's Lynn bus station

By Molly Nicholas
Published: 10:28, 26 September 2025

A man died at a bus station despite paramedics' efforts to save him.

Police were called yesterday morning to assist the ambulance service at Lynn’s bus station following reports of a man suffering a medical emergency.

An ambulance, a paramedic car, a critical care paramedic car, an urgent care paramedic vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

The man died at Lynn's bus station
A spokesperson for the East Anglian Ambulance Service said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, a man died at the scene.”

