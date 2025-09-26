Man dead after suffering medical emergency at King's Lynn bus station
Published: 10:28, 26 September 2025
A man died at a bus station despite paramedics' efforts to save him.
Police were called yesterday morning to assist the ambulance service at Lynn’s bus station following reports of a man suffering a medical emergency.
An ambulance, a paramedic car, a critical care paramedic car, an urgent care paramedic vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.
A spokesperson for the East Anglian Ambulance Service said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, a man died at the scene.”