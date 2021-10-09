Home   News   Article

Man denies 'doughnut' manoeuvre during North Lynn incident

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 08:00, 09 October 2021

A West Norfolk roofer has admitted a drug-driving offence in North Lynn but denied doing a ‘doughnut’ spin.

David Yallop, 38, is said to have done a 360 degrees manoeuvre in a Ford Ranger on a grass area in Seabank Way used by the public.

He’s also charged with failing to stop for a police officer in nearby St Edmundsbury Road on the same date, April 16 this year.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (51810735)
A later blood test in custody showed he had almost twice the legal limit of a cannabis breakdown product in his system.

Yallop, of Church Close, Pentney, appeared before magistrates in Lynn on Thursday and pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

He also admitted possession of three grams of cannabis in Woolstencroft Avenue, North Lynn, on June 21.

Yallop was fined £176 for that matter and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge.

Sentencing for the drug-driving offence will be carried out following the completion of his trial on November 16 for the two matters which he denies.

An interim driving disqualification was imposed.

