A South Lynn driver has denied a charge of failing to provide a sample of breath for analysis.

Apolinaras Juskys, 51, appeared before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to plead not guilty to the allegation.

The offence is said to have been committed on March 13.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (55697401)

The matter was set down for trial on June 21 and Juskys, of Panton Close, was granted unconditional bail until that hearing.