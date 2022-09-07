Home   News   Article

Man dies after being hit by train near King's Lynn

By Rebekah Chilvers
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:04, 07 September 2022
 | Updated: 12:08, 07 September 2022

A man has died after being hit by a train in Lynn last night.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the line after reports of a casualty on the tracks at 8.54pm yesterday.

Paramedics and firefighters also responded to the incident but a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A BTP spokeswoman said: "British Transport Police were called to the line near King’s Lynn at 8.54pm yesterday evening following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

