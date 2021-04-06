Man dies after car collides with King's Lynn South Gate

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision at a Lynn landmark during the early hours of Good Friday.

Emergency crews were called shortly before 4am, following reports that a grey Mazda MX-5 was in collision with the South Gate.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Norfolk Police said today.

The South Gate in King's Lynn.. (41138208)

London Road, together with a number of side streets, was closed for several hours following the incident.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened, how the car was being driven prior to the crash, or who has dashcam footage.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Norfolk Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit at SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 50 of April 2.