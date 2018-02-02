Man dies following weekend crash on A47 at Tilney All Saints

A man who was seriously hurt in a crash on the A47 in West Norfolk at the weekend has died in hospital, police have announced this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the incident, which involved a white Nissan van and a white Mercedes lorry, at Tilney All Saints, at around 9.30am on Sunday.

The van driver, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to Addenbrookes hospital in Cambridge, where he has now died.

An investigation has already begun into the crash, which happened on the westbound carriageway, travelling towards Wisbech.

Anyone who saw the crash, or either of the vehicles involved prior to it, is asked to contact police on 101.