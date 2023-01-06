A man was sentenced in court after attempting to steal £25 worth of alcohol from a supermarket.

Donatas Sakalauskas, 38, of Purfleet Place in Lynn, admitted to the offence in the town's magistrates court on Thursday.

The court heard that Sakalauskas has a history of committing 25 offences, 16 of them being theft-related.

Donatas Sakalauskas stole three bottles of wine from Morrisons in Lynn

Prosecutor Elizabeth Conner told the court that on Monday, November 14, 2022, Sakalauskas entered Morrisons in Lynn at around 5pm.

He put three bottles of wine, with a total value of £25, into a basket and walked out of the shop making no attempt to pay.

He was stopped by a security guard and the goods were recovered.

Initially, he denied the theft and said that he paid for the wine using cash.

Sakalauskas' solicitor George Sorrell said that his client had a drinking problem and tended to shoplift when drunk.

Mr Sorrell said: "You might say that the defendant is unequipped to be a modern successful thief.

"He undertakes this activity when severely intoxicated."

Sakalauskas was serving a suspended sentence following previous shoplifting offences committed last year, meaning he was at risk of being sent to prison.

However, magistrates decided to extend the suspended sentence instead due to Sakalauskas' good cooperation with his probation supervision.

His probation supervisor said: "When sober he is very polite and considerate and gives confidence that he is heading in the right direction."

Mr Sorrell added: "He doesn't even need to steal things, he works in a factory.

"I'm going to ask you not to activate that sentence but ask to give this man help in this desperate state of affairs."

Chair of the magistrates Alan Hayes said: "We've listened to the facts and what we've heard from probation has been very positive, in fact, you've had a glowing report."

Sakalauskas was given an extension of four months to his suspended sentence and a 90-day community order.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge fee of £114 and court costs of £145.

Mr Hayes added: "I must warn you very clearly that if you have another offence in future you will go to prison but by behaving you have another chance and will hopefully break the cycle of re-offending."