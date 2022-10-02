A Lynn offender “immune” to the effect of prison has started another stretch inside.

Paul Simper (42) was given six months’ custody on Thursday for having a knife on him in the street.

Police had received a call about a man wandering around Pleasant Court with a large kitchen knife.

Pleasant Court, Lynn (59684729)

“A number of officers attended and conducted an area search,” prosecutor Lily Orr told Lynn Magistrates’ Court.

When they found Simper in London Road, they took hold of an arm which was in his pocket and a knife fell out of his sleeve on to the ground.

Simper, of Pleasant Court, was arrested and later said in interview that he had found the knife.

“He said he was going to use it for food preparation as he was currently homeless,” added Miss Orr.

Simper had pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place on July 28 at an earlier hearing.

He was back for sentencing after preparation of a report for the bench.

Hugh Cauthery, mitigating, said his client had served prison sentences before but had no previous convictions for knife possession.

“Mr Simper does not present very well,” he added.

“He is a heroin user of some 30 years’ standing. He doesn’t want to give it up.

“It gives the job of the court and the probation officers a very difficult task in coming up with a suitable sentence.

“Custody is not something that holds any great fear for him.

“Basically, Mr Simper needs managing. He’s been to prison many times and is immune to it.”

The defendant was told he was being jailed due to his anger management issues, drug dependency and to protect the public.

Simper was advised he’d serve three months before being released on licence.