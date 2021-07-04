Two police officers were assaulted after responding to a disturbance at Lynn bus station.

CCTV operators had alerted police to the three-man incident, which involved 33-year-old Lewis Maycroft.

He was drunkenly swearing at the officers and when he refused repeated warnings to stop and calm down, they moved in to arrest him.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

In actions described by his solicitor as “flailing around” and “reckless”, Maycroft’s fist then connected with one officer’s chin and the other’s stomach. Both officers suffered minor injuries.

Maycroft, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

In mitigation, Claire Edgeler said: “I think I can quite safely say that he’s extremely embarrassed and very genuinely remorseful for his behaviour that night.

“When he woke up in the cell the following morning, he was mortified and apologised to the officers there and then.”

Miss Edgeler added: “There was no deliberate intention on Mr Maycroft’s half to injure the officers.”

For the assaults, Maycroft, of Church Road, Wisbech, was told to do 80 hours’ unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

He was ordered to pay £145 costs and a £95 victim surcharge. There was no separate penalty for the drunk and disorderly offence.