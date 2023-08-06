A man who was “extremely agitated and hostile” towards police during a relative’s arrest was in court for obstructing an officer in their duty.

Daniel Castleton, 35, of The Portway in Lynn, appeared on Thursday in the town’s magistrates court where he admitted to the offence.

On June 18, police were called to Costcutter on Wisbech Road after reports of a robbery.

The incident took place outside of Costcutter on Wisbech Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutor Nicola Lamb said that a number of people were gathered outside of the store and police were trying to arrest a teenager at the scene.

“Castleton sought to prevent that arrest, he was extremely agitated and hostile towards police and was walking around swearing and swinging his arms,” said Ms Lamb.

He was arrested and grabbed the wrists of a police officer when the handcuffs were applied.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan explained that it was a relative of Castleton who was being arrested and he was raising his concerns.

“A friend was robbed. His stepson was upset at the time and he had responsibilities,” said Mr Cogan.

Mr Cogan added: “Mr Castleton was trying to explain to the police that the relative had asthma, that explains why he was extremely agitated.

“He tried to intervene but denied touching the officer. He accepts what he did and it was over in a matter of minutes.”

Mr Cogan said that the obstruction was not deliberate and that Castleton is “beside himself” after the incident.

“A moment of madness and a rush of foolishness that landed him in court today,” said Mr Cogan.

Magistrates fined Castleton £40 for the offence along with a victim surcharge of £16 and court costs of £105.