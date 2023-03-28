A man will face a trial next month after pleading not guilty to having a class B drug in his possession.

Andrew Harvey, 34, of Reepham Road, Norwich is accused of possessing the controlled drug of amphetamine in Lynn.

His trial will be held at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, April 20 after denying the offence in Lynn's Magistrates' Court last Thursday.

Andrew Harvey was in Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty

Magistrates have released Harvey on unconditional bail.