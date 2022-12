A man from Lynn will face a trial on two separate charges.

Richard Bone, 53, of Guanock Terrance, was in Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday for a mention hearing which did not take place.

He was charged with assault by beating on Saturday, September 3 and intentional strangulation on Saturday, August 20.

Lynn Magistrates Court

He will face a trial at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 4 2023.