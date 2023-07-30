A man appeared in court after refusing to do a drugs test due to his religion.

Fred Loveridge, 36, pleaded guilty to the offence of failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Paul Brown told magistrates that on June 14, Loveridge was driving in Lynn and was stopped initially by police for having an expired MOT.

Officers asked Loveridge to take part in a drug test and to go to Lynn’s police station for further inquiries.

However, Loveridge denied to do so and said it was due to his religious beliefs and being a Roma Gypsy Traveller.

He appeared unrepresented in court and told the magistrates: “If I get disqualified, I will be unemployed. That’s it really.”

However, speaking on behalf of the magistrates, William Hush explained they had no option but to disqualify Loveridge from driving for a period of time.

Loveridge, of Whittlesey Road, March, was disqualified for a total of 12 months and also fined £120.

He was also ordered to pay £48 and court costs of £50.