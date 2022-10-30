A man from Middleton appeared in court after being in charge of a vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

Andrew Wragg, 32, of School Road, was found by police asleep in his car in a public car park.

He pleaded guilty to the offence in Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Wragg was found sleeping in his car in this car park (60295162)

Prosecutor Lily Orr told the court that officers were called to The Gatehouse Hungry Horse car park after reports of a man asleep in his car with the engine running and loud music playing.

A nearby Starbucks worker made the call on Sunday, September 25.

The police knocked on Wragg's window and woke him up and asked what he was doing.

Wragg then replied: "Bad decisions."

His solicitor Alison Muir told the court that Wragg had parked his car there before going on a night out.

A taxi had let him down so he decided to sleep in his car at around 3am.

As it was cold, he decided to run the engine to keep warm.

A breath test showed 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Wragg was disqualified from driving for three months and fined £661 with an added victim surcharge of £264 and court costs of £105.