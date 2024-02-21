A 23-year-old who made rude gestures and shouted at police found himself in court.

Laurie Tweed, of Melford Close in South Wootton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecutor Holly Postle explained that the incident took place on December 30 last year at 9.30pm, when police discovered Tweed on Old Sunway in Lynn and saw he was unsteady on his feet.

Magistrates Court house on College Lane in King's Lynn

He began calling police “d***h**ds” and “w****rs” and kept shouting and swearing at officers.

He was asked to leave the area, and Tweed called officers “f*****g w****rs” and made rude hand gestures.

Tweed was unrepresented in court and said: “Sorry for what happened, basically, they (the police) were pushing my friend, that’s why I said it. But there is no excuse for what I said.

“I never really drink to be honest but I drank heavily that night.”

For the offence, Tweed was fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16 and court costs of £50.