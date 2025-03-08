A man caught with the cannabis he uses to medicate his mental health issues has been fined.

Patrick Condon, 55, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a Class B drug.

He had been driving along Kitchener Street in Lynn on October 10, 2023 when the police pulled him over for a search.

Patrick Condon was caught with cannabis, as well as amphetamine. Picture: iStock

He was arrested after illegal substances were found in the vehicle, and a subsequent search of his home uncovered even more.

In total, 10.6g of amphetamine was uncovered, as well as cannabis.

The court heard that Condon, of Wallflower Lane in West Lynn, had 53 previous convictions for 120 offences.

Mitigating, solicitor George Sorrell said: “The amphetamine is a very small quantity, and was given to him by somebody. He doesn’t normally take amphetamine.

“Cannabis he does take from time to time because he suffers from some issues, including insomnia.

“He suffers disabilities, including some mental health issues. It has been a little while since he was in trouble - nearly two years.”

Condon was fined £40, while he will also pay a £16 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.

The drugs will be forfeited and destroyed.