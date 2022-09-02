Police searching a West Norfolk home found a wardrobe full of weapons including a curved sword, zombie knife, push dagger and knuckleduster.

The owner – 21-year-old Jordan Cruickshank – fell foul of relatively recent legislation which prohibits possession of the offensive weapons in a private place.

Some of the items were “pretty ghastly”, conceded his solicitor at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Riversway, King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The hearing was told that police arrested Cruickshank at his home in Riversway, North Lynn, on July 23 over another matter.

Prosecutor Lily Orr said: “One of the officers found a number of weapons in a wardrobe in the defendant’s bedroom.

"There was a range of items including BB guns, axes, hunting knives, long knives, a flick knife, knuckleduster, a curved sword and a zombie knife.

“He was then further arrested.”

Cruickshank, who lives with his mother, told officers: “They are mine – it’s just a hobby.”

In interview he said he’d bought them online and was unaware of legislation preventing him having them at home.

The defendant, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the offence.

George Sorrell said in mitigation that his client had bought the items from eBay.

“So they were freely available for sale. He bought them because he had an interest in these items - somewhat macabre perhaps.

“Not the normal thing people collect but we have to say what is normal? It takes all sorts to make the world.

“He would like to assure the court that there was never any question at all about taking these items outside the house.

“Some of them are pretty ghastly to be honest.”

Cruickshank was planning to divert his attention, said Mr Sorrell, to “much more useful and healthy interests”.

The defendant was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £105 costs and £26 victim surcharge.

An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the offensive weapons.

