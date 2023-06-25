A man was fined in court for his drunken behaviour at a town hospital.

Lynn man Lee Oliver, 36, of no fixed abode, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday charged with two counts of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He pleaded guilty to those offences, which he committed on May 12 and 19 this year.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn

Crown prosecutor Qamar Iqbal told magistrates that at around 11pm on the first date, police attended the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after receiving reports of Oliver being in its vicinity.

Officers could smell alcohol on his breath, and he proceeded to shout and swear at them.

Oliver’s insults included “I will f*cking go where I want to go”, and he was arrested.

One week later, he was arrested once again at Tower Gardens in Lynn after police spotted him slurring his words.

Oliver told them that he “had not done f*cking anything”, and he was subsequently taken into custody.

Appearing in court unrepresented, Oliver impressed magistrates by telling them off his efforts to cut back on his alcohol consumption.

He has planned to start counselling once again, and said: “It doesn’t happen overnight.”

“I have been drinking since I was 14. It is not helping my family or friends.

“I chose to drink when I was younger, and now I am paying for it.”

Magistrates, led by Roger Marston, fined Oliver a total of £50 for his offences, as well as ordering him to pay a £20 victim surcharge.