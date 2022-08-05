More news, no ads

A Gaywood man has landed a £106 court bill for drunken behaviour in the street.

CCTV images captured 30-year-old Lee Cahill being aggressive and confronting members of the public in London Road.

Police had earlier been called to a property where Cahill was causing a nuisance, Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday.

Lynn Magistrates' Court (58468834)

It happened about 11.40pm on June 21.

Officers who went to arrest Cahill found him “unco-operative” and shouting and swearing at them.

“He refused to leave the van once they had reached the police station,” said prosecutor Lily Orr.

The defendant, who had three previous convictions for being drunk and disorderly in a public place, pleaded guilty to the latest offence.

He apologised to the court.

Cahill, of Parkway, was fined £40 and told to pay £66 in costs and victim surcharge.