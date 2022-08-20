A man from South Wootton who stopped to help a stranger being arrested by police has been fined for his trouble.

Officers were busy trying to handcuff a suspect in Norfolk Street when Andrew Rudd started to get involved.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday that he was repeatedly told to move away as he could sustain an injury.

Norfolk Street, King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

“Mr Rudd was unwilling to accept the advice,” said prosecutor Denise Holland. “He kept getting into the personal spaces of the officers.

“He reached out a couple of times, making contact with hands.

“He was also slightly drunk, it seems.”

In light of Rudd, 29, pleading guilty to obstructing an officer in the execution of his duty on July 10, the prosecution withdrew a separate charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Rudd had been with his girlfriend when they came across several police officers trying to detain a man, said solicitor George Sorrell in mitigation.

“He’s the type of person to get involved if he thought anyone was being mistreated and that includes the police,” he added.

“Whilst it’s noble to get involved to help someone in a difficult situation, the police were already there trying to do their job.”

Rudd, of Blakes Court, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £185 in costs and victim surcharge.